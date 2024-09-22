“Today he has had the problem again” – Carlo Ancelotti provides concerning update on Jude Bellingham

Sports News of Sunday, 22 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Los Blancos had a challenging evening, yet Carlo Ancelotti expressed satisfaction with his team's performance, particularly their ability to bounce back after conceding a goal, according to Diario AS.



"We began strongly and responded effectively after going down 0-1. It was a comprehensive performance. We played with more intensity and created more chances than in previous matches. I'm pleased."



Ancelotti also addressed Jude Bellingham's situation, noting that he seemed to have re-injured the same shoulder he dislocated during a match against Rayo Vallecano last November.