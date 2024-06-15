You are here: HomeSports2024 06 15Article 1950941

Togbe Afede must award Hearts of Oak player special bonuses if they avoid relegation - Harry Zakour

Harry Zakour, the former CEO of Hearts of Oak, has urged Togbe Afede XIV, the Executive Board Chairman of the club, to provide special winning bonuses to the players if they manage to avoid relegation.

The team currently sits in 15th place in the Premier League with 43 points after 33 games and will face Bechem United in their final match of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Zakour emphasized the importance of rewarding the players with bonuses if they secure a victory to remain in the top flight, expressing his hope for the team to survive relegation.

