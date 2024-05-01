Togbe has entrusted me to oversee player recruitment at Hearts of Oak - Ouattara

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The authority to oversee Hearts of Oak's recruitment has been entrusted to Coach Aboubakar Ouattara by Togbe Afede XIV, the Executive Chairman of the club.



This decision has been made in light of the club's history of coaching changes and the desire to enhance the team's performance and competitiveness.



Coach Abubakar Ouatarra, as quoted by ghanasportsnews.com, stated, "I am now responsible for Hearts of Oak's recruitment.



"Togbe Afede has granted me the authority for this task."



He further emphasized his dedication to taking accountability for the team's results by declaring, "I will not tolerate a situation where a management member brings a player to me and then later blames me for any shortcomings."



With this newfound responsibility, Coach Ouatarra aims to streamline the recruitment process and ensure that the club acquires the most talented individuals.



Hearts of Oak is preparing to face Accra Lions on matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday, May 1.



This match will serve as a significant test for the team under Coach Ouatarra's leadership as they strive to climb higher in the league standings.