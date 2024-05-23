Top 10: The world’s most valuable soccer teams 2024

Sports News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: Forbes

The world's top soccer teams are now worth an average of $2.3 billion, up 5.1% from last year. Revenue for the top 30 teams averaged $397 million, a 3% increase, while operating income rose 57% to $36 million.



Real Madrid, valued at $6.6 billion, leads the rankings for the third consecutive year, generating the highest revenue of $873 million due to its outstanding performance. Real has won 14 international titles since 2014.



Manchester United, worth $6.55 billion, is second. Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently bought a 27.7% stake in United, which is underperforming in the stock market but could be more valuable in a control sale.



