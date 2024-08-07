Top Ghanaian FIFA referee Joyce Appiah Obenewaa retires after 15 years

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Source: kickgh.com

Joyce Appiah Obenewa, Ghana's pioneering female referee at the 2017 CAF Elite Referees' Course in Morocco, has retired after a remarkable 15-year career.



Starting as an assistant referee in lower leagues, she became a center referee in 2013 and officiated in various international competitions.



Announcing her retirement effective August 1, 2024, Obenewa thanked the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the opportunities and expressed her readiness to assist in developing future referees.



GFA's General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, praised her contributions and assured continued engagement to nurture upcoming female referees.