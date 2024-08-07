You are here: HomeSports2024 08 07Article 1967483

Source: kickgh.com

Top Ghanaian FIFA referee Joyce Appiah Obenewaa retires after 15 years

Joyce Appiah Obenewa, Ghana's pioneering female referee at the 2017 CAF Elite Referees' Course in Morocco, has retired after a remarkable 15-year career.

Starting as an assistant referee in lower leagues, she became a center referee in 2013 and officiated in various international competitions.

Announcing her retirement effective August 1, 2024, Obenewa thanked the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the opportunities and expressed her readiness to assist in developing future referees.

GFA's General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, praised her contributions and assured continued engagement to nurture upcoming female referees.

