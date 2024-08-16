Top four competition set for TnA Stadium: GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo confirms

Sports News of Friday, 16 August 2024

Kudjoe Fianoo, the president of GHALCA, has confirmed that the forthcoming top-four competition will take place at the TnA Stadium.



The tournament is set to begin following the inaugural match between Medeama and Asante Kotoko, which will mark the official opening of the stadium. Notably, FA Cup champions Nsoatreman and Ghana Premier League titleholders Samartex will be absent from



the competition due to their commitments in African tournaments. This year's participants include Bechem, Berekum Chelsea, Nations FC, and Medeama.



In a discussion with Peace FM, as reported by Footballghana.com, Fianoo expressed his appreciation to Gold Fields for their support of Ghanaian football. He emphasized the importance of the new stadium on a national level and encouraged other businesses to invest in football infrastructure.



"We intended to host the competition there to celebrate the stadium's opening and to assess the facilities, but we encountered a minor issue regarding the management of the stadium. We owe our gratitude to Gold Fields for their contributions to Ghanaian football. Their efforts benefit not just Tarkwa but the entire nation, as our members will utilize the venue for league and FA Cup matches," he stated.



"Thus, we can assert that Ghanaian clubs will gain from this facility, and we thank them for their support. We also urge other companies to take similar initiatives, as there is a significant need for improved football infrastructure.



"Our plans for Tarkwa involved several discussions, and the stadium was constructed for the benefit of Ghanaians. However, there was confusion regarding its management; the Tarkwa Municipal Assembly believed they would oversee it, while the National Sports Authority was also involved, leading to some back-and-forth. Ultimately, the National Sports Authority took charge. We approached the Minister, who directed us to the National Sports Authority, and fortunately, they agreed to host the competition there," he concluded.