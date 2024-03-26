Top team in USA is interested in signing Mukarama Abdulai - Samuel Inkoom reveals

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Samuel Inkoom, a former Black Stars defender, has disclosed that a team in the United States has expressed interest in signing Mukarama Abdulai, a striker for the Black Princesses.



This interest stems from Abdulai's impressive performance at the 2023 African Games, where she scored three goals, including the winning goal against Nigeria in the final, securing the title for Ghana.



Inkoom, who is currently involved in player representation, has been actively pursuing Abdulai's signing for his agency. He has already initiated discussions with the talented striker. A team in the US has approached Inkoom, expressing their desire to have Abdulai on their roster, and he is determined to make it happen.



Inkoom acknowledges the importance of providing Abdulai with the platform she needs to further her career. He is eager to engage in conversations with her, ensuring that she can seize this opportunity and showcase her skills in the United States.



Despite facing initial challenges and criticism, Abdulai has demonstrated resilience and made significant contributions to the team's success. Her goals in the semifinals against Senegal and the title-clinching strike against Nigeria were crucial in Ghana's triumph.



Unfortunately, injuries have hindered her progress following her remarkable performance at the 2018 U17 World Cup, where she won the Golden Boot. Previous attempts to secure moves to Spain and the USA were unsuccessful.