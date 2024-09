Sports News of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Tottenham delivered an impressive performance, dominating 10-man Manchester United at Old Trafford and increasing the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.



Despite the absence of injured Son Heung-min, Spurs dismantled United with a brilliant first-half display, leaving fans to wonder how they only had Brennan Johnson's early goal to reflect their significant control.



Johnson's goal came from



a powerful run by Micky van de Ven, who set him up perfectly.



Spurs continued to generate numerous opportunities but failed to extend their lead, with Timo Werner notably missing a clear chance against United's goalkeeper Andre Onana.