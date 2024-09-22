Tottenham thrash WSL newcomers Crystal Palace

Sports News of Sunday, 22 September 2024

Source: BBC

A remarkable inaugural goal by Hayley Raso contributed to Tottenham's resounding victory against Crystal Palace, who are newcomers to the Women's Super League.



The Australian player, who transferred from Real Madrid during the summer, initiated the scoring, followed by second-half goals from Jess Naz, Drew Spence, and Olga Ahtinen, culminating in a decisive win for Robert Vilahamn's team.



Crystal Palace concluded their first-ever WSL match with ten players, as substitute Brooke Aspin received a red card for two cautions within a matter of seconds during stoppage time.