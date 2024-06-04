Tough challenge lies ahead for Mourinho - Stephen Appiah

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Stephen Appiah, former Ghana captain, emphasizes that Jose Mourinho will face the challenge of leading Fenerbahce back to the top of the Turkish league, competing against strong rivals like Galatasaray.



Mourinho was officially introduced as Fenerbahce's new head coach on Monday.



The unveiling event was broadcast online by Fenerbahce, attracting over 200,000 viewers on YouTube.



Despite some opinions in mainland Europe suggesting that Mourinho is stepping down from top-tier leagues, Appiah highlights Mourinho's consistent success across multiple countries.



In an exclusive interview with rg.org, Appiah acknowledges the tough competition from Galatasaray but asserts that Fenerbahce, being the biggest team in Turkey, should always strive to maintain their position.