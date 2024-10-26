Tragedy strikes as Moroccan football star passes away

Sports News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Tragedy has befallen the Moroccan national team as they mourn the unexpected passing of former player Abdelaziz Barrada at the age of 35.



Barrada launched his professional career in France with Sénart-Moissy before moving to Paris Saint-Germain’s B team from 2007 to 2010.



Throughout his career, he played for various clubs, including Lusitanos Saint-Maur, Getafe in Spain, Marseille,



Read full articleAl-Jazira, Al-Nasr, Al Shahania, and Antalyaspor.



While at Marseille, the midfielder made 33 league appearances and scored two goals over two seasons. He also represented Morocco internationally in 2012.



Reports from Moroccan outlet Hespress indicate that Barrada died from a heart attack in the afternoon.



The Moroccan Football Association and his former club, Marseille, have confirmed the news and expressed their condolences.



Marseille paid tribute to Barrada with a touching message on social media: “Rest in peace Abdelaziz. Olympique de Marseille is saddened by the loss of its former player and Moroccan international, Abdelaziz Barrada.



“Joining in the summer of 2014, the attacking midfielder played for OM for two seasons. The club extends its heartfelt condolences to his family and shares in the sorrow of his loved ones.”