Tragic bus crash claims lives of seven players in Zambia

Seven players from Chavuma Town Council FC tragically lost their lives in a bus accident, plunging Zambian football into a state of mourning.



The incident took place on Saturday as the team was en route to a third-tier league match in the northwest region.



Alongside the fatalities, twelve others sustained injuries, with five requiring evacuation to Lusaka for



Read full articlemedical care. The identities of the deceased and injured have not yet been disclosed.



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) expressed profound sorrow over the event. FAZ President Andrew Kamanga mentioned that they are coordinating with football, civil, and law enforcement authorities in the province to gather comprehensive information.



Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), also shared his condolences, stating, "I extend my personal and CAF's deepest sympathies. May God provide comfort to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who have passed."



Artur de Almeida e Silva, President of the Council of Southern Africa's regional football associations, called the loss "truly heartbreaking," highlighting the unifying power of football and offering sincere condolences to those impacted by this tragedy.



As Zambian football faces this difficult moment, the thoughts and prayers of many are with the families and friends of the deceased players, as well as those still undergoing treatment for their injuries.