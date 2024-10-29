You are here: HomeSports2024 10 29Article 1999751

Tragic bus crash claims lives of seven players in Zambia

Seven players from Chavuma Town Council FC tragically lost their lives in a bus accident, plunging Zambian football into a state of mourning.

The incident took place on Saturday as the team was en route to a third-tier league match in the northwest region.

Alongside the fatalities, twelve others sustained injuries, with five requiring evacuation to Lusaka for

