You are here: HomeSports2024 10 12Article 1992686

Sports News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Transfer: Arsenal is set to sign Antoine Semenyo in £67m double deal

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Antoine Semenyo Antoine Semenyo

Arsenal FC is gearing up for a significant transfer splash, targeting Bournemouth's Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo alongside Milos Kerkez in a potential £67 million double deal.

Semenyo's Rise to Prominence

Semenyo, 24, has been instrumental in Bournemouth's Premier League campaign, scoring 12 goals and registering three assists in 55 appearances. His impressive form has caught the attention of top-tier

Read full article

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment