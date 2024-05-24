Triple H unveils Bayer Leverkusen WWE title belt as wrestling legend sends congratulations to Xabi Alonso's side following historic undefeated season

Sports News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: Goal

Triple H, WWE's chief content officer, unveiled a stunning gold WWE Championship awarded to Leverkusen following their unbeaten Bundesliga season.



The belt includes Leverkusen sideplates.



He shared on Instagram: "Congrats to [Bayer Leverkusen] on their first-ever Bundesliga title after an amazing, historic UNDEFEATED season. Time to party like true champions... best of luck in the German Cup final tomorrow, and we'll catch you in August for #WWEBash In Berlin."