Source: BBC

Trump 'looking for flights home' before remarkable comeback

Judd Trump has won 28 ranking titles Judd Trump has won 28 ranking titles

Judd Trump, the world number one, humorously mentioned he was considering flights home before staging a remarkable comeback from a 4-0 deficit to defeat Wu Yize 5-4, securing his place in the last 16 of the inaugural Saudi Arabia Masters.

Wu, 20, seemed poised to break Trump's impressive 28-match unbeaten streak in best-of-11 matches, which had been ongoing since December 2022, as he led 4-0 at the interval.

However, Trump, 35, demonstrated his top-ranking prowess by winning five consecutive frames to advance in the tournament.

