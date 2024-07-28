Tunisian fencer Ferjani takes silver at Paris 2024

Sports News of Sunday, 28 July 2024

Source: BBC

Tunisia’s Fares Ferjani missed out on becoming Africa’s first gold medallist at the Paris 2024 Olympics after defeat in the final of the men’s individual sabre.



The 27-year-old had to settle for silver after being beaten 15-11 by South Korea’s Oh Sanguk at the Grand Palais in the French capital.



Ferjani, seeded 13th, had seen off the world number one Ziad Elsissy in the semi-finals but could not produce another upset against Oh.



The Tunisian, who was born in Tunis but is now based in New York, had finished 22nd at Tokyo 2020 and 25th at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016.



His best previous result on the senior world stage in individual sabre competition was an 8th-placed ranking at the World Championships in Wuxi, China, in 2018.