Turkey beat Austria in absorbing Euro 2024 last-16 tie

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: BBC

Merih Demiral scored twice, including the quickest knockout-stage goal in European Championship history, as Turkey defeated Austria to reach the quarter-finals against the Netherlands.



The thrilling match, played in heavy rain, saw Demiral score within 57 seconds from Arda Guler's corner. Just before the hour mark, Demiral headed in another Guler corner.



Austria improved after halftime, with Michael Gregoritsch scoring from Stefan Posch's flick-on. Despite Austria's pressure, Turkey's defense held firm.



Turkey's win marks their first Euros quarter-final since 2008. They will face the Netherlands in Berlin's Olympiastadion on Saturday.