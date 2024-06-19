Turkish Messi announces himself at Euro 2024

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: BBC

Arda Guler curled in an early contender for goal of the tournament as Turkey broke Georgia hearts on their European Championship debut with a 3-1 win.



Guler, the 19-year-old 'Turkish Messi', became the third teenager to score on his first Euros appearance - after Ferenc Bene for Hungary against Spain in 1964 and Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal against Greece in 2004 - with a brilliant 20-yard strike.



He is also the youngest player to score on his European Championship debut.



Guler joined Real Madrid in July from Fenerbahce and, after initially struggling for fitness and form, finished the season with five goals in five league matches as his club won La Liga and he became the first Turkish player to lift the Champions League.