Twellium industries hosts Jwango energy drink gala in Tamale

Soccer News of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Twellium Industries recently organized the Jwango Energy Drink Gala in Tamale Central, a vibrant celebration of athleticism and community engagement.



The event, held at a local sports auditorium, attracted teams from across the region to compete in a series of lively and competitive matches.



The matches not only showcased the participants' sporting prowess but also highlighted the vibrant spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship prevalent in the local community.



From thrilling displays of skill on the field to enthusiastic support from the sidelines, the event demonstrated the power of sports to unite people from diverse backgrounds.



Hon. Mutala, the esteemed Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, graced the event and took to the stage to present awards to the standout performers and winning teams.



With genuine pride and appreciation, he commended the dedication and effort demonstrated by all participants, emphasizing the role of sports in fostering unity and healthy competition within the community.







In his remarks, Hon. Mutala underscored the significance of initiatives like the Jwango Energy Drink Gala in promoting active lifestyles and youth development.



He expressed gratitude to Twellium Industries for their commitment to supporting local sports and encouraged continued collaboration in nurturing talent and promoting wellness initiatives in the region.



