Two France players arrested over sexual assault claims

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: BBC

French rugby players Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou have been arrested in Argentina over allegations of sexual assault.



The alleged incident took place in Mendoza, where the France team stayed after their 28-13 Test win against Argentina. French Rugby Federation president Florian Grill called the allegations "incredibly serious."



If confirmed, the charges will be issued following further investigation. Both players were part of France's 2023 Under-20 World Championship-winning team. Meanwhile, full-back Melvyn Jaminet was suspended for a racist comment posted on social media.



France is scheduled to play Uruguay in Montevideo before returning to Buenos Aires for a second Test.