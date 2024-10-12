You are here: HomeSports2024 10 12Article 1992746

Sports News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

    

Source: Football Italia

Two Juventus requirements to sign Skriniar from PSG

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Milan Skriniar Milan Skriniar

Juventus is exploring the possibility of securing a loan deal for Milan Skriniar from Paris Saint-Germain, contingent upon the club agreeing to subsidize a portion of his salary, as reported on Saturday.

In light of Gleison Bremer's anticipated absence for most of the 2024-25 season due to a serious ligament and meniscus injury sustained against RB Leipzig in the Champions League, Juventus is actively seeking a defender to fill the gap.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment