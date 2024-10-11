Two Valencia fans who were detained for protesting owner set to fly home from Singapore

Sports News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Two supporters of Valencia, who were apprehended for demonstrating against Peter Lim's ownership of the club, are now preparing to return to their home country following the reinstatement of their passports by the Singaporean authorities.



The individuals involved, Dani Cuesta, aged 34, and his unnamed wife, aged 30, were taken into custody by the Singapore police on Tuesday.



The couple was on their honeymoon in Southeast Asia when they chose to affix a 'Lim Out' sticker to the entrance of a hotel owned by Lim, as reported by The Athletic.