U-20 Women's World Cup: Black Princesses aim to break group stage curse

Sports News of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana is set to kick off their FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup campaign against Austria on Monday, September 2, 2024, at El Techo Stadium in Bogotá.



The Black Princesses, who recently secured a gold medal at the African Games, have been training in Colombia since August 14 in anticipation of their seventh consecutive World Cup.



They participated in two important friendly matches, finishing with a 0-0 draw against Mexico and a 2-2 tie with South Korea, gaining essential experience for the upcoming tournament.