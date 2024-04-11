U15 Girls Inter-Regional Challenge Cup competition set for June in Prampram

Sports News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Football Association is preparing to organize the first-ever U15 Girls Inter-Regional Challenge Cup at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram.



This endeavor aligns with the Association's recent announcement of creating four additional national teams for both boys and girls in various age groups.



Kurt. E.S. Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association and Chairman of the National Juvenile Committee, disclosed that the tournament, which is scheduled for June 2024, has the objective of identifying talented individuals who can be further developed within the national team structure.



It will serve as an opportunity for coaches to scout potential players for the newly established age group national teams during this season's June matches.



This competition, which is part of the broader Women Football Strategy, demonstrates the Association's dedication to strengthening women's football at the grassroots level.



The newly formed age group teams, ranging from U-16 to U-23 for girls, aim to promote talent development and enhance competitiveness at all levels, ensuring a promising future for Ghanaian women's football.