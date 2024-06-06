You are here: HomeSports2024 06 06Article 1947077

Sports News of Thursday, 6 June 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

U20 Women's World Cup: Ghana handed tricky group, drawn against former champions Japan

Ghana's Black Princesses have been placed in Group E for the upcoming FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.

They will compete against Japan, New Zealand, and Austria.

The team qualified effortlessly by dominating the qualifiers, defeating teams like Eswatini and Senegal.

After securing their spot, Ghana has been diligently preparing for the tournament, showcasing their strength by winning the African Games in March, and triumphing over Nigeria in the final.

