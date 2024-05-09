UEFA U16 Tournament: Fright led to our defeat against Russia – Laryea Kingston

Sports News of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Laryea Kingston, the head coach of the Black Starlets, has attributed their defeat against Russia in the opening game of the 2024 UEFA U16 Tournament to the fear experienced by his young players.



Kingston, a former Ghana international, revealed that the majority of his players had never travelled by flight before the tournament, which affected them to some extent.



In their first match, the Black Starlets suffered a 3-1 loss to the host nation.



However, they bounced back in the subsequent games against Kazakhstan and Serbia, securing convincing victories with score lines of 5-1.



Kingston acknowledged the challenges faced by his young squad, stating, "They are also embarking on an 18-hour flight, and considering their age, the process of integration becomes quite difficult for them."



Despite the team's efforts to motivate and encourage the players during their match preparation against Russia, their lack of experience and nerves proved to be a hindrance.



The coach emphasized that although the team struggled initially, they displayed dominance in the game after conceding the three goals.



Kingston views this experience as a valuable learning opportunity for his players and considers it significant not only for himself but also for the entire nation.