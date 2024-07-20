You are here: HomeSports2024 07 20Article 1961774

Source: BBC

UEFA to investigate 'Gibraltar is Spanish' chant

UEFA has appointed a disciplinary inspector to investigate Spain captain Alvaro Morata and teammate Rodri after they chanted "Gibraltar is Spanish" during their Euro 2024 victory celebrations.

The Gibraltar Football Association (GFA) filed a complaint, citing the chants as provocative and insulting.

The incident occurred in Madrid's Cibeles Square on July 15, after Spain's 2-1 win against England. UEFA will evaluate if the chants violated their disciplinary regulations.

Gibraltar, a British territory since the 18th century, has been a full UEFA member since 2013, while Spain has long claimed it should be returned to Spanish rule.

