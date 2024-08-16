UFC can't erase Ngannou's legacy - Adesanya

Boxing News of Friday, 16 August 2024

Source: BBC

UFC fighter Israel Adesanya has defended former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou's legacy after the UFC appeared to distance itself from him.



Ngannou left the UFC in 2023 for the PFL, and recently, the UFC edited out his name in a video where Adesanya referenced Ngannou, Kamaru Usman, and himself as the "three African kings."



Adesanya criticized the UFC's attempt to ignore Ngannou's impact, saying his legacy can't be erased and that it's part of UFC history.



Ngannou, who left the UFC citing a "lack of freedom," is set to make his PFL debut in October.