You are here: HomeSports2024 06 22Article 1953041

Sports News of Saturday, 22 June 2024

    

Source: classfmonline.com

UG Sports Stadium to become permanent home of FA Cup final - GFA Boss

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

UG Sports Stadium UG Sports Stadium

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has announced that the University of Ghana (UG) Stadium will become the permanent home of the MTN FA Cup final.

This announcement was made during the FA Cup trophy presentation to UG officials, including Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Gordon Awandare and Acting Director of Sports Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu.

The 2024 FA Cup final between Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano is scheduled for June 23 at the UG Stadium.

Bofoakwa Tano faces challenges, having been relegated to Division One.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment