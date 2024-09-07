US Embassy denies nine Asante Kotoko players visas for DC United game

Sports News of Saturday, 7 September 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Nine Asante Kotoko players were denied visas by the U.S. Embassy as they prepared for their match against DC United on October 14, 2024, in Washington, D.C.



Out of the 18 players, nine were denied but will reapply for their visas.



The match, organized by the Ghana Tourism Authority and Ghana Football Association, is part of the Ghana Week DC 2024 celebrations from October 7-12.



This marks the second time a Ghanaian Premier League team will face DC United, following Medeama SC's 2-1 loss in 2023.



Kotoko qualified after defeating Hearts of Oak 2-1 in the Democracy Cup.