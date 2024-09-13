You are here: HomeSports2024 09 13Article 1981061

Source: BBC

US lead Europe 3-1 after opening Solheim session

Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz have won all three foursomes matches Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz have won all three foursomes matches

The United States established a strong 3-1 advantage over Europe during the opening session of the Solheim Cup in Virginia on Friday.

Europe's only point came from Denmark's Emily Pedersen and Sweden's Maja Stark, who secured a tense win on the 18th hole, despite leading by four after five holes.

Meanwhile, the US had already taken a 3-0 lead, as all alternate shot foursomes concluded on the 16th hole due to missed putts by the European players.

