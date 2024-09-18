US to convene global AI safety summit in November

Technology & Innovation of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: Reuters

The Biden administration will host the first meeting of the International Network of AI Safety Institutes on November 20-21, 2024, in San Francisco.



Led by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the summit will focus on fostering global cooperation to ensure the safe and trustworthy development of AI. Participants include the U.S., EU, Australia, Japan, and others.



The initiative seeks to establish guidelines prioritizing AI safety, security, and trust, with further discussions set for the AI Action Summit in Paris in February 2025.



Legislative efforts in Congress regarding AI regulation have stalled.



