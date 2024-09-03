Uganda runner Cheptegei set on fire by boyfriend

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: ESPN

Rebecca Cheptegei, a distance runner who secured the 44th position at the 2024 Paris Olympics, was assaulted in her residence located in western Trans-Nzoia County.



On Monday, Trans-Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom reported that during a dispute on Sunday, Cheptegei's boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema, purchased a jerrican of petrol, doused her with it, and ignited the flames.



Ndiema also suffered burn injuries, and both individuals are currently receiving specialized medical care at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, Kenya.



Cheptegei's parents indicated that their daughter acquired land in Trans-Nzoia County to be in proximity to its numerous athletic training facilities.