You are here: HomeSports2024 07 08Article 1958153

Sports News of Monday, 8 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Umar Basiru wins Ethiopian Premier League with promoted Ethiopia Nigd Bank

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Umar Basiru Umar Basiru

Midfielder Umar Basiru played a key role in Ethiopia Nigd Bank's victory in the 2023/24 Ethiopian Premier League, marking the club's first championship title.

Basiru, who previously played for Asante Kotoko and WAFA, contributed significantly to the team's success by scoring seven goals and providing nine assists in 30 matches.

His assist in the final match against

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment