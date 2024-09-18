'Unbelievable we lose to Forest if we can play like this'

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: BBC

Endrick made history as Real Madrid's youngest goalscorer in the Champions League, while Kylian Mbappe contributed to the team's challenging home victory over Stuttgart.



At just 18 years and 58 days old, the Brazilian surpassed the previous record held by club icon Raul, who scored at 18 years and 113 days against Ferencvaros in 1995.



Having joined from Palmeiras this summer, Endrick had already set a record as the youngest player to score on his La Liga debut for Madrid in the 21st Century after coming off the bench against Real Valladolid.