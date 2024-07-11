You are here: HomeSports2024 07 11Article 1959212

Sports News of Thursday, 11 July 2024

    

Source: BBC

Under Berhalter, the USA won two Concacaf Nations League titles and the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Gregg Berhalter Gregg Berhalter

The United States has fired head coach Gregg Berhalter after their early exit from the Copa America group stage.

They were the first host nation to be eliminated at this stage after losing to Panama and Uruguay.

Matt Crocker, the sporting director of the United States Soccer Federation, expressed gratitude for Berhalter's dedication to the men's national team and US soccer over the past five years.

Crocker also acknowledged Berhalter's role in uniting a young team and progressing the program.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment