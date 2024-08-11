You are here: HomeSports2024 08 11Article 1969148

Source: Reuters

United States top medals table at end of Paris Olympics

The United States topped the medals table at the Paris Olympics with 40 golds, narrowly surpassing China due to their higher count of 44 silver medals compared to China’s 27.

The U.S. women’s basketball team secured the final gold, solidifying their lead.

The U.S. also led in total medals, winning 126 compared to China’s 91.

France, the host nation, finished fifth with 16 golds and a total of 64 medals, marking their best performance in over a century.

