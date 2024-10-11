Untouchable or a support act? Ronaldo's 1,000-goal quest continues

Sports News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo was ascending the staircase to his accommodation at the Portugal training camp when he noticed Geovany Quenda at the far end of the corridor and approached to greet the newcomer making his senior international debut.



"How are you feeling after the match, my friend?" Ronaldo inquired in early September.



Sporting had secured a 2-0 victory over Porto the previous weekend.



Quenda, however, felt too bashful to respond. The 17-year-old winger from Sporting was not even born when the 39-year-old icon first donned the Portuguese national jersey in 2003.