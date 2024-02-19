Ursula Owusu-Ekuful commissions lawn tennis court in Dansoman

Sports News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Residents of Dansoman Keep Fit grounds in the Greater Accra Region were joined by tennis enthusiasts for the official inauguration of a new lawn tennis court.



The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekufu, presided over the event, emphasizing its significance beyond a ceremonial opening.



The newly inaugurated tennis court is more than just a recreational facility; it symbolizes hope and opportunity for the community, fostering health, friendships, and community spirit among residents.



As the inaugural tennis balls crossed the net, it became evident that the event marked the creation of a space where aspirations could take root, and futures could be shaped, one swing at a time.



The significance of the occasion extends beyond the boundaries of a tennis court, representing a commitment to an active lifestyle and the pursuit of excellence within the Ablekuma West Constituency.



The court stands as a tangible testament to the dedication of the community's leaders in providing recreational spaces that contribute to a brighter, healthier future for generations to come.



In her speech, MP Ursula Owusu-Ekufu invited the community to come together, encouraging them to serve and volley their way toward a future marked by increased well-being and collective achievement.