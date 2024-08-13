Usain Bolt makes feelings on Noah Lyles clear with simple Olympics response

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Source: www.themirror.com

Usain Bolt, the legendary Jamaican sprinter, subtly reminded the world of his unparalleled achievements after American sprinter Noah Lyles narrowly won Olympic gold in the 100m.



Bolt shared photos from his double victory at the 2008 Beijing Olympics with the caption "1 of 1," emphasizing that he believes his dominance remains unmatched.



Bolt, who set world records and captivated global audiences, particularly with his 9.69-second victory in Beijing, used this opportunity to highlight that, despite Lyles' success and confident persona, no current sprinter has reached his level of greatness.