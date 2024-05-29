Usyk v Fury rematch set for December - Saudi official

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: BBC

Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are set for a rematch on December 21, as announced by Saudi Arabia's general entertainment authority chairman.



Usyk defeated Fury by split decision on May 18, becoming the first undisputed champion of the four-belt era.



Originally planned for October, the rematch was rescheduled. The venue is unspecified, but it will occur during the Riyadh Season entertainment festival.



Usyk, undefeated in 22 professional fights, claimed Fury's WBC belt to add to his WBA, WBO, and IBF titles. Fury aims for revenge after his first career defeat, though not all belts will be contested.