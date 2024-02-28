Uzoechina Molokwu appointed as MD/CEO of UBA Ghana

Finance & Banking of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has announced the appointment of Uzoechina Molokwu as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of UBA Ghana with effect from February 21, 2024.



His appointment is expected to provide leadership and bolster the management team’s capabilities in overseeing operations within the country and driving its growth trajectory.



With an extensive background spanning over two decades in the banking sector, Uzoechina Molokwu brings a wealth of expertise to his new role having worked as Deputy Managing Director at UBA Ghana since August 2023.



He has also had previous experiences in various capacities at UBA Nigeria where he functioned as a Directorate Head, Regional Manager, as well as Branch Manager, culminating in his tenure as Executive Director at UBA Cote D’Ivoire.



Uzoechina holds a BA in Philosophy and an MBA from Nigerian Universities, along with an MSc in Corporate Governance and an LLM in Business Law, both earned from UK Universities.



His professional journey encompasses various domains such as Corporate Banking, Private Client Services, Commercial Banking, Small and Medium Enterprises Banking, Consumer Banking, and Energy Banking. He also boasts of a commendable track record in relationship management, business development, credit evaluation, restructuring, risk asset portfolio management, and effective people leadership.



Mr. Kweku Awotwi, the Board Chairman, expressed commendation and confidence in the appointment of Mr. Uzoechina Molokwu as the new Managing Director & CEO of UBA Ghana. He stated, “Having served as the Deputy Managing Director before his promotion, Mr. Molokwu brings a wealth of experience and leadership to his new role”.



Mr. Awotwi emphasized Mr. Molokwu’s proven track record of excellence and dedication during his tenure as Deputy Managing Director, highlighting his strategic vision and commitment to advancing the bank’s objectives. He underscored the importance of continuity and stability in leadership, noting that Mr. Molokwu’s appointment ensures a seamless transition and reinforces UBA Ghana’s position as a leading financial institution in the country.



The appointment of Mr. Molokwu reflects UBA Ghana’s commitment to nurturing talent and promoting internal succession, further strengthening the bank’s leadership team and positioning it for sustained growth and success in the dynamic banking industry.



UBA Ghana extends its congratulations to Uzoechina Molokwu on his new role as Managing Director and extends well wishes for a productive and successful tenure.