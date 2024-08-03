V/R: Central Tongu farmers receive 3,045 bags of fertilizer under PFJ initiative

Agribusiness of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Central Tongu District Assembly distributed 3,045 bags of fertilizer to local farmers on August 1, 2024, under the government's "Planting for Food and Jobs" (PFJ) initiative.



The fertilizers included 1,015 bags of Urea and 2,030 bags of NPK. District Chief Executive Thomas Moore Zonyrah explained that the fertilizer arrived in three batches, with the first for flood victims, the second from Agrigators, and the third as a free government allocation for registered farmers.



No payment was required from the farmers, who also anticipate receiving various seeds soon. Farmers expressed gratitude for the support, which helps combat high fertilizer prices and boosts food security and economic growth.