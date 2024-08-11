You are here: HomeSports2024 08 11Article 1969118

VAR will be introduced in our game soon - GFA boss Kurt Okraku assures

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has announced that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will soon be implemented in Ghana's top-tier football.

Mr. Okraku made this announcement during a press conference held on Friday, August 9, in Sunyani.

He indicated that the integration of VAR technology is on the horizon for the

