VAR will be introduced in our game soon - GFA boss Kurt Okraku assures

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has announced that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will soon be implemented in Ghana's top-tier football.



Mr. Okraku made this announcement during a press conference held on Friday, August 9, in Sunyani.



He indicated that the integration of VAR technology is on the horizon for the



country's football leagues.



"We will be introducing VAR to our football," Mr. Okraku stated, underscoring the GFA's dedication to adopting technological innovations within the sport.



He further explained that the rollout of VAR is a crucial element of the GFA's comprehensive strategy to enhance the quality of officiating in the nation.



He noted that the initial phase of this implementation will commence with the Ghana Premier League (GPL).



Additionally, the GFA has confirmed that the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League will commence on September 6, while the Division One League is set to begin on September 27.