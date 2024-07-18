Sports News of Thursday, 18 July 2024
2024-07-18
VIDEO: Mohammed Kudus ranks top five goals for West Ham United
Mohammed Kudus
Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has ranked his top five goals for West Ham United, placing his stunning overhead kick against Manchester City on the final day of the 2023-2024 English Premier League season as his second favorite. His top pick is his first goal for the club, scored against SC Freiburg.
In the second leg of the UEFA Europa
Read full articleLeague round of 16, Kudus picked up the ball in his own half, dribbled past two Freiburg defenders, and scored, earning him multiple accolades, including West Ham's Goal of the Season and the 2024 Ghana Football Association Awards Goal of the Season. This goal was the first of two Kudus netted in a 5-0 victory over Freiburg, helping West Ham advance to the quarterfinals.