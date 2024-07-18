You are here: HomeSports2024 07 18Article 1961306

VIDEO: Mohammed Kudus ranks top five goals for West Ham United

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has ranked his top five goals for West Ham United, placing his stunning overhead kick against Manchester City on the final day of the 2023-2024 English Premier League season as his second favorite. His top pick is his first goal for the club, scored against SC Freiburg.

In the second leg of the UEFA Europa

