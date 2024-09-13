You are here: HomeSports2024 09 13Article 1980959

VRA staff threaten nationwide strike over merger with Bui Power Authority and sale of Thermal plants

Staff of the Volta River Authority (VRA) and NEDCo are threatening a nationwide strike in response to government plans to privatize and merge the VRA with the Bui Power Authority.

The draft bill also proposes merging the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) with NEDCo and creating an independent Thermal Power Authority.

VRA staff, especially at the Accra headquarters, have expressed strong opposition to the merger by wearing red bands to signal their protest against the move.

