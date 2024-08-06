Vaast clinches Olympic surfing gold on home wave

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 August 2024

Source: BBC

Caroline Marks from the United States and Kauli Vaast from France have emerged as the champions of surfing at the 2024 Olympic Games.



Marks, aged 22, narrowly missed securing a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but successfully captured the women's championship in Tahiti.



The surfing events took place 9,800 miles away from the host city of Paris, in the waters surrounding the French Polynesian island where Vaast was raised.



Tahiti was selected for its renowned Teahupo’o wave, which Vaast first rode at the age of eight.



He commenced the final with an impressive near-perfect score of 9.5, to which Australia's Jack Robinson responded with a score of 7.83.