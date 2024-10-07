Valencia and Spain star Jose Gaya set for return to action after five-month injury absence

Sports News of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Valencia is currently struggling, remaining in the relegation zone as the second international break of the season approaches.



Ruben Baraja’s team urgently needs to secure some positive outcomes, and they may soon have a key player returning to help them.



Club captain Jose Gaya has been sidelined since May due to a serious hamstring injury that required surgery after he re-injured himself just 11 minutes into a match against Girona. He has been working hard to regain his fitness and is nearing a return.