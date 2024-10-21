You are here: HomeSports2024 10 21Article 1996553

Source: BBC

Van Dijk in talks with Liverpool about new deal

Liverpool's captain, Virgil van Dijk, has confirmed that he is in discussions with the club regarding a new contract.

The 33-year-old defender, who joined Liverpool in January 2018, is set to see his current deal expire at the end of the season.

Van Dijk stated, "Talks are in progress, and we will see what unfolds." He emphasized that his primary focus remains on helping Liverpool win upcoming matches, expressing uncertainty about what the future holds but acknowledging that negotiations have begun.

