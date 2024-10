Sports News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: BBC

Virgil van Dijk received a red card as the Netherlands secured a Nations League point against Hungary.



The home team initially took the lead with a volley from Roland Sallai in the first half.



However, Van Dijk, a defender for Liverpool, was sent off after receiving two yellow cards within three minutes—one for dissent and the other for fouling Kevin Csoboth on the flank.